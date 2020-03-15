Women in Wine Expo 2020 - Cancelled

We did not come to this decision lightly, but as the safety of our audience, speakers, partners and staff is of utmost priority, we have determined that this was the best course of action.



We have also been thinking about a new date in 2020 but even if the corona virus would be faded away in the summer, we believe many people will be busy trying to recover from this force majeure for the rest of the year.



We are determined to hold Women in Wine Expo in 2021, at the same stunning location (Lopota Lake Resort & Spa) in the same first week of May. We hope you will be with us next year.



All registrations will be paid back, minus the administration fee that we have to pay to our bank / payment gateway to refund the money. If you choose to stay registered you become a privileged partner of the Women in Wine Expo which gives you access to the Expo in 2021.



Please note that the cancellation of hotel reservations and/or any travel expenses incurred are the sole responsibility of each individual per our policy stated during registration.



Thank you for your understanding. We will stay in touch with updates and don't hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.



On behalf of the entire WIWE-team, stay safe and we hope to see you next year in Georgia (where the WIWE-bus will be waiting for you)!